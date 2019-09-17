Transcript for Alabama police officer killed in the line of duty

And breaking overnight a police officer and Tuscaloosa Alabama has been fatally shot it happened as he was trying to track down a suspect wanted for robbery and assault. Investigators say the officer followed the suspect into a house will be exchanged gunfire. The suspect is now in custody the forty year old officer leaves behind two daughters and a fiance. We turned down to a neighborhood in Maine being compared to a war zone after a massive explosion killed a firefighter. Investigators will be back on the scene in Farmington today as we learn about recent construction are bad building. Over. Remembering the fire captain killed in this massive building explosion. We decided to come today because we feel its import and even though he didn't know the firefighter personally to support the town and so that we care for our first responders knew drone video this morning shows the debris littering the ground after the blast leveled the building. It was just total devastation in law enforcement 35 years I've never seen anything like that former wife. Shipped overseas. That was. The fire department responded to reports of a gas smell at the office building which was newly renovated and opened only for two weeks. While they were investigating the gas smell the building exploded. It just looks like a snowstorm all this installation that was coming up. And coming in here. I heard like a bang in my windows in the back glass door was shaking the blast killed 68 year old player captain Michael bell. The thirty year veteran of the department his colleagues paused to pay respects as his body was removed from the scene. And later they lined up outside the medical Examiner's office for procession to the funeral home or. Fired its. And killed today. And seven other people were injured including four firefighters sent to the intensive care unit. And a maintenance worker who's being praised for reporting the gas odor early enough. To evacuate everyone.

