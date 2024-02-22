Alabama’s state Supreme Court rules IVF frozen embryos are legally children

Advocates for reproductive rights are concerned as three facilities in Alabama have paused IVF treatments after the state's highest court ruled embryos should have the same rights as children.

February 22, 2024

