Transcript for Alec Baldwin released after being charged with assault in NY

Breaking news car bombing actor Alec Baldwin just. Moments ago he was released from the six precinct there you see him walking past the press. Where he was being held police say he punched a 49 year old man after an argument over a parking space he was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment. Which might explain why he got out so quickly we're following the breaking news we'll continue to have the very latest as soon as that comes in to us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.