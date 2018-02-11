Alec Baldwin released after being charged with assault in NY

More
Baldwin allegedly punched a stranger in a fight over a parking spot.
0:24 | 11/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Alec Baldwin released after being charged with assault in NY
Breaking news car bombing actor Alec Baldwin just. Moments ago he was released from the six precinct there you see him walking past the press. Where he was being held police say he punched a 49 year old man after an argument over a parking space he was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment. Which might explain why he got out so quickly we're following the breaking news we'll continue to have the very latest as soon as that comes in to us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58932474,"title":"Alec Baldwin released after being charged with assault in NY","duration":"0:24","description":"Baldwin allegedly punched a stranger in a fight over a parking spot.","url":"/US/video/alec-baldwin-released-charged-assault-ny-58932474","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.