Alex Murdaugh sentenced to another 40 years for fraud, money laundering

Murdaugh is already serving two life sentences without parole for the 2021 murders of his wife and son.

April 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live