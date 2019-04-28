Transcript for Alleged synagogue gunman linked to mosque fire

People of all faiths coming together after Saturday's deadly shooting at the about a Polly Citi got in San Diego. A tragedy like this we're gonna stand shoulder to shoulder walked together authorities say the suspected gunman John Ernest opened fire shattering services on the Sabbath and the final day of passover this individual news. Within a airtight assault weapon. And opened fire sixty year old Lori Gilbert K was killed. Three others wounded. Rabbi Yasser L Goldstein who is also shares chapel and among those injured outlook parents shot in the lake now being called a hero. My brother home animal its. Auto shooter. Right don't. Of that incident. Law enforcement saying the shooters gun may have malfunctioned. And off duty patrol agent at the service chasing him down firing several times. The suspect apprehended minutes later. Suspect pulled over jumped out of his car with his hands up. And was immediately taken into custody. Investigators descending on the home where Ernest lived with his parents police say the nineteen year old left an open letter online. Reference in the tree of life synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh six months ago in that same posed bragging about a mosque arson in San Diego last month. Police now believe Ernest is responsible for setting that fire religious leaders now calling for unity between states to bring an end to these tragedies. I think if we use love and education I think we would dismantle a lot of these things authorities saying there will be extra patrols around houses of worship and San Diego county and across the country. Aerial rash FA BC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.