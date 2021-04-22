Transcript for Alternate juror says she felt Derek Chauvin was guilty

Being in a room. On those drives home city you're. Please it was getting so much. I just would reflect on the day in you know depending on who the witnesses were and how the day wind lake you know some affected me more than bystanders were very emotional I could feel their pain. I could feel they're saddened is their guilt. I was sitting pretty much right next whom so high I got the brunt of everything there is a little. Graphic to me I only watch the news in this what was posted on the news I didn't see it in its entirety maybe two or three times. You know I I can understand I guess. How we got from the twenty dollar go to. Losing a life. In I would I didn't know what happened before I didn't know what happened you know after just that little part I sun news. I'm so it was overwhelming and in to see it day after day O you know over and over again. It never got any easier my opinion was I've felt. Mr. Shelton was guilty at some level. They did beat the jury instructions to us in court before I was dismissed. I never picked up those instructions again and look at him because I wasn't going to be part of that. So old and I felt she was guilty on some level. If bought without applying. Instructions. I don't know what I would have. You know he made a huge mistake and it cost somebody that my faith you know. Nobody is a winner out of this whole situation I feel bad. It affected me you know more than I thought it would it would. So yeah it'll be with me for a while. I hope we we did it right we got it right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.