Now Playing: Alyssa Milano says accountability is 'at the heart' of #MeToo

Now Playing: Alyssa Milano, Debby Ryan talk 'fat-shaming,' new show

Now Playing: Alyssa Milano on struggling with anxiety

Now Playing: Alyssa Milano calls Dr. Ford a 'compelling, intelligent woman'

Now Playing: Hearing scheduled in case of former MN police officer who killed woman

Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is 'really turned on' by #MeToo movement

Now Playing: Runaway kangaroo found safe after 48 hours away from Florida home

Now Playing: News headlines today: Sept. 27, 2018

Now Playing: Fake dentist charged after girl is rushed to hospital

Now Playing: Good Samaritan stabbed breaking up argument on train

Now Playing: Houston Astros invite young fan shamed for cheering to 1st playoff game

Now Playing: 911 calls released from day of 6-year-old boy's disappearance

Now Playing: President Trump holds solo press conference

Now Playing: Rock climber scaled Yosemite's El Captain

Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Trump calls Democrats 'con artists'

Now Playing: Father of missing NC boy speaks out

Now Playing: Bill Cosby behind bars

Now Playing: Shirtless burglar arrested on roof of business he was trying to rob, authorities say

Now Playing: Authorities use drone in search for escaped kangaroo