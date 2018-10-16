Transcript for Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old girl after parents are found dead

Now let's get to that desperate search for missing a thirteen year old girl whose parents were found dead inside their own home. ABC's Alex Perez is in Barron Wisconsin with the latest on that. And parent we end baron who's sorry Alex we understand there were reports of a possible sighting overnight any luck on that lead. Yeah that's right then investigators are looking into a police report out of Miami Florida that the girl thirteen year old Jamie clause was spotted. With two men at a gas station there in Miami now we don't have any details on that just yet in fact. Much of this case remains a big mystery and authorities are still trying to figure it out themselves that this is the bering county sheriff's department here and if you look in the distance you might see that browned wooden podium. There are that's a we're expecting an update from authorities later today hopefully will. Learn a few more details but you know we you know it was about 1 o'clock in the morning Monday when authorities got a mysterious. Unusual 911 call the dispatcher. Could not hear anyone directly on the line but could hear background no noise when authorities arrived at the home they found. Thirteen year old Jamie cost as parents both. Dead authorities say there were gun case bullet casings. In the home but it's unclear how they died and the thirteen year old where is nowhere to be found. Authorities have since issued an amber alerts hoping that spreading her image around the country we'll help somebody track her down or maybe get someone to remember something they saw that look suspicious and get them to call. Police but authorities say they have reason to believe she's in danger so the clock is ticking and there they're working with everyone in the media especially trying to get. The word out hoping they can finder Diane. And Alan semi president big loss has the community responding to all of this you've got to parents dead and a teenager missing. Sure of course this is you know small town Wisconsin. Place where everyone knows everywhere the outsell people here are. Are shocked by this are trying to figure out what exactly happened they would like to see some answers they would like to see this thirteen year old found. Om and of course everyone expressing their concern here for what happen and more than any thing not knowing what happened not knowing what exactly police are looking for has everyone here on alert. As you might imagine it's kind of hard to continue with your daily life when something like this happens in a small town people want to figure out. Out what went wrong here and yes still a mystery in a scary one at that Alex Perez and Barron Wisconsin Alex thank you.

