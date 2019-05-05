Transcript for Amber Alert for 5-year-old Texas girl Maleah Davis, allegedly abducted by 3 men: Cops

On Friday around 9 PM dairy and Vince. Was taking his Jimenez kids in the car and he was going up to Intercontinental airport to pick up the child's mother who was flying in from Massachusetts. Here is popping noise like he has flat tire pulls over to check on it. According to Darian what happens next is a blue pickup truck. Those are represented a sorrows that's not the exact truck but that's the representative color and the rims that he describes as being along the truck. That pulls up behind him to Hispanic males get out. One of them makes a comment saying that Malia looks very nice looks very sweet. The other male. Hits the Iranian head. A daring and loses consciousness. Gains able to wake up during a period of time and he is in the pack of beer truck in a black in the back of that blue truck. And he says at that point if they're there they he's in there with Malia and his own son Cortland. In the back of the truck and there's three other Hispanic male suspects in the truck and they're driving him around. Dane. Size you seem. During who loses consciousness easier now Kaiser's he's really doesn't know where he is until 6 PM on Saturday. When he's sort of comes to an hour on highway six. He wakes up. He has his son his one year old course I'm Portland with him. He begins walking around he tries to summon help nobody's really helping end he goes to Methodist hospital and Sugar Land where he seeks treatment for his injuries he has the one year old with him. First two year old son Portland which can. Malia and has been missing ever since. We are able to look at the license plate of the vehicle that he had median response to. That he has the child's mother Britney. And it is seen driving. Through an intersection Sugar Land, Texas. At around 2:54 PM point Saturday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.