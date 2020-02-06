'America in Pain – What Comes Next?' | 1-Hour Special Premiers tonight at 9|8c on ABC

More
America at the crossroads. So much pain, so many questions. Now, join Robin Roberts, David Muir & Byron Pitts as they search for real answers. Tonight at 9|8c on ABC.
0:15 | 06/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'America in Pain – What Comes Next?' | 1-Hour Special Premiers tonight at 9|8c on ABC
America and across rooms torn apart so much pain so many questions. And I don't leave and special Robin Roberts David Muir pirate pants and searching for real answers tonight didn't any symptoms and ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"America at the crossroads. So much pain, so many questions. Now, join Robin Roberts, David Muir & Byron Pitts as they search for real answers. Tonight at 9|8c on ABC.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71009887","title":"'America in Pain – What Comes Next?' | 1-Hour Special Premiers tonight at 9|8c on ABC","url":"/US/video/america-pain-hour-special-premiers-tonight-98c-abc-71009887"}