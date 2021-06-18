AMERICA STRONG: Mom gives back to families with babies in the NICU

After giving birth to premature twins, Maria Bentin was inspired to volunteer for Project Sweet Peas. Nine years later, she continues giving back to families like hers. projectsweetpeas.com

