American Red Cross providing support to evacuees in Maui

Evan Peterson, spokesperson for the American Red Cross, joins ABC News to discuss the organization’s efforts to help provide evacuees with a safe place to stay, food and emotional support.

August 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live