Transcript for American tourists vanish at sea while jet skiing in Barbados

All of them from New Jersey is now demanding answers after a young couple suddenly vanished while on vacation in Barbados and idling the DeVille and Oscar Suarez. Were last seen Monday afternoon when they rented jet skis at a local beach on the Korean island. The pair never worked turn and a police search has so far turned up empty handed. Family is now wondering what happened to them New Jersey reporter Toni Yates spoke with that family she's a Montclair with the very latest town it. And Ellis out him Montclair we spoke to one neighbor who set to lust for how our. This is something that happens in other places to other people but certainly never to someone that you love. Oscar Suarez his family arrived them Barbados just a short time ago they spoke to ABC news before they departed. That I found my heart my son as when he singled bites me. On Saturday morning. Make about six. I wish them well re Greta they think I'm. Then an ethical and video. Port that was Saturday June 22. Anti Jiri Tia says when she texted her son 32 year old Oscar Suarez two days later on the 24. He never responded that as a day that Barbados authorities say Suarez and 25 year old Magdalena DeVille rented a jet ski. Headed out for fun on the ocean near a whole town beach and never returned. The jet ski company alerted other jet ski outlets and called the Barbados Coast Guard. They made an extensive search not find the couple or the jet ski Suarez is mother and sisters is that crews left for the island today. And Montclair neighbor at Lynn air praise for her former coworkers. Safe return she says Suarez was there for our. At her darkest time. When my husband has silly last month he was without ending night there was that midweek could we have. Back the air and he comes every night we always make sure I'm okay. Eyewitness News has been in touch with Oscar Suarez a sister. Who is in Barbados at this point she did tell us that they are expecting a news conference on that island at some point this afternoon when that information comes in. We will certainly bring it to you for now we're live in Montclair New Jersey Tony it's channel seven Eyewitness News.

