Transcript for When Americans get back to work some schools may still be closed

closed, so where do we go from there? The CEO of childcare provider bright horizons Stephen Kramer is here to tell us. You have daycare locations across the country. How many of your facilities remain open? So, we have 150 centers here across the United States that are continuing to be operational and are clearly working under covid-19 protocols. That's pretty surprising I think for a lot of us and I'm sure so helpful to so many who need your facilities. How are you able to keep them open safely? Absolutely, so first and foremost, we are focused in those 150 centers on providing care for essential workers. Most typically healthcare workers and so, first and foremost, we are really focused on that particular population. In terms of keeping our staff as well as children safe, we have implemented processes and procedures in conjunction with a medical expert, Dr. Christine Moffett from Boston children's hospital, whereby we're ensuring that we're able to keep children safe, keep staff safe and really make sure that we're operating both from a hygiene perspective as well as a safety perspective really in an appropriate way. That's really encouraging as we all look at ways to reopen. If a family of an essential employee wants to enroll, what do they need to do? All they need to do is contact one of our centers, alternatively, they can e-mail family support at brighthorizons.com. Presumably, if there's a center local to them they'll have access to those centers and ultimately, we encourage them to enroll in that way. So 150 centers open right now. What changes will be need to be implemented when daycares fully open back up? Yes, so I think families can expect a number of changes from what they experienced prior to the pandemic. So examples include, pickup and drop-offs, so oftentimes they will see either staggered pick up or dropoff, or alternatively it could be curbside pickup or dropoff. Health checks being asked to be done at home or being done at the center when they arrive is an important element of keeping everyone safe. In addition to that, the teachers, they will be wearing masks when families return and certainly in the bright horizons centers that are open today, our teachers are wearing masks. So those are the kinds of things they might expect. In addition to enhanced hygiene protocols. Stephen, anything parents can do now to be prepared for what's to come? Yeah, I think that's a great question. As a parent of young children myself, I think about it through my lens as well as the CEO of bright horizons. I think there are things parents can be doing. I think first and foremost -- it's really important for parents to make sure they're checking the health of their child each morning and each -- end of day, to make sure that they're not bringing their children if they have any sign or symptom of a health issue. In addition to that, children won't be used to the teachers wearing masks, that's not something that they would have experienced previously, and so my recommendation would be as a parent start wearing masks around the house, start to educate your children that heroes wear masks. Teachers in the centers are heroes. Experiencing and exposing them to that concept is important. Then finally, I'd encourage parents to prepare themselves and they need to have a little extra patience and to show appreciation for the teachers who are working tirelessly through both now and in future in the childcare center environment. I think so many parents who are home right now have an absolute renewed appreciation for teachers. I love what you said, heroes wear masks. That's awesome. Stephen Kramer, thank you so much for being with us. We appreciate it. Thank you for having me.

