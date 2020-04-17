Americans continue to struggle financially as US faces record unemployment

More
A total 5.25 million Americans newly applied for unemployment in the span of a week as many ponder how to maintain their finances through the coronavirus pandemic.
8:00 | 04/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Americans continue to struggle financially as US faces record unemployment

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:00","description":"A total 5.25 million Americans newly applied for unemployment in the span of a week as many ponder how to maintain their finances through the coronavirus pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70195226","title":"Americans continue to struggle financially as US faces record unemployment","url":"/US/video/americans-continue-struggle-financially-us-faces-record-unemployment-70195226"}