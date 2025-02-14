Americans' credit card debt reaches new high

ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze and Bankrate’s Ted Rossman break down a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York which shows that American household debt is at an all-time high of $18 trillion.

February 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live