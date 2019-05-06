Transcript for 3 Americans died at same Dominican Republic hotel

Now to the growing mystery in the Caribbean where three Americans have died within just days of each other at a luxury resort. 41 year old Marie and a sharp Warner passed away out may 25 at a hotel in the Dominican Republic after having a drink from the mini bar and her room. Five days later at the same resort Edward Holmes in Cynthia and day were found dead. Officials say all three died of respiratory failure and there were no signs of foul plate. The State Department says right now it is not aware of any connection between the three deaths. The resort says it filed the proper protocol in each case. Another mystery surrounds the death of an American husband and wife on a dream vacation in the South Pacific David and Michelle Paul travel to Fiji and then suffered from an unknown illness. They died within days of each other. Davis told relatives both of them got medical treatment and were read least by doctors and now they're failing is demanding answers. He had message Obama they spoke on Sunday morning. Saying I'm OK and so we were hoping to see within the next few days and the next you heard he was back and I'm not aware shortness of breath and then. That was the last time we actually talked them. Health officials say a small number of people who came in close contact with the couple in Fiji are being monitored as a precaution. Is it the cause of death is still unknown but the flu has been ruled out.

