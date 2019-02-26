Amtrak train with 183 passengers aboard was stranded in Oregon for over 24 hours

More
The train, traveling from Seattle to Los Angeles, came to a standstill near the tiny town of Oakridge on Sunday evening after hitting a tree that had fallen on the tracks.
1:25 | 02/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amtrak train with 183 passengers aboard was stranded in Oregon for over 24 hours

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61337734,"title":"Amtrak train with 183 passengers aboard was stranded in Oregon for over 24 hours","duration":"1:25","description":"The train, traveling from Seattle to Los Angeles, came to a standstill near the tiny town of Oakridge on Sunday evening after hitting a tree that had fallen on the tracks.","url":"/US/video/amtrak-train-183-passengers-aboard-stranded-oregon-24-61337734","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.