Amusement park ride malfunctions; family injured

More
The incident occurred at Castle Park in Riverside on the Log Ride, which, according to the park's website, features a 48-foot drop.
0:20 | 05/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amusement park ride malfunctions; family injured
Scary moments at a California amusement park with three family members were thrown from a water ride a mother father and son were injured at castle park at Riverside. After their long shake a boat flipped over the mother is currently in critical condition. Park officials are blaming the accident on the rise water levels saying the water was too low to slow the boat.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"The incident occurred at Castle Park in Riverside on the Log Ride, which, according to the park's website, features a 48-foot drop.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63301293","title":"Amusement park ride malfunctions; family injured","url":"/US/video/amusement-park-ride-malfunctions-family-injured-63301293"}