Transcript for Amusement park ride malfunctions; family injured

Scary moments at a California amusement park with three family members were thrown from a water ride a mother father and son were injured at castle park at Riverside. After their long shake a boat flipped over the mother is currently in critical condition. Park officials are blaming the accident on the rise water levels saying the water was too low to slow the boat.

