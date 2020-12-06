Animal rescue frees raccoon that got its head stuck in glass jar

Workers at an animal rescue center in Pittsburgh rescued a raccoon that got its head stuck in a grape jelly jar.
0:59 | 06/12/20

Transcript for Animal rescue frees raccoon that got its head stuck in glass jar

