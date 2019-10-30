Transcript for Animal sanctuary evacuates large animals amid wildfire

I want to bring in from mean approved. On the ground in LA at an animal sanctuary called the gentle barn. The room Mena if you're there you know there's so many things that people have to worry about so this barn that your ad actually takes animals and. Yes so let the general barn they normally bring in animals are evacuated they actually last year last week with a take fire they have actually at half of their own animals the fire was so close it was. Right Darryl grid at spent his right across the road we I'm BO that they showed us. And they were trying to evacuate they racket and a half of their animals onto these trucks but these are just dogs they have. Cows horses pigs sheep Lama. Big animals they have a 3000 pound cow that they had put on the truck last week and then waited till the winds actually changed direction to get. Came off silly it's a big fee and this is Ellie she's one of the founders of the general barn and lives on the property the wins a kind of. I down a little bit Alley that what was it like this morning when you guys got a he had this morning was crazy we woke up really really early to know power and to hurricane like winds the dogs are going crazy. And my first thought was looking out the window line like on my daughter Irina be okay it's really scary. And you guys having brought in those animals evacuated because you're waiting for these winds to die down. But now also this morning you heard a rumor that there might be a hot spot around here so what's going through your mind what are the next answering. I think with these high winds cons the risk of those hot spots reigniting. Where we had fire last week and so we're just kind of at the ready you know where we're at their raid to evacuate a second time if we have to you. One of the animals that were harder looters they're still at their evacuation site we didn't want to bring them home just have to evacuate them again. Summers on fire watch just waiting. Kids so it's not just humans and families but also animals and big animals like these that need to get out at a moment's notice in times like these cam. The Enron mean that I'm one thing that you mentioned to us and we were around talking to you earlier about this and you mentioned something about the barring using acupuncture to soon distress of all of this for these animals. The act you punch. Yes so they actually it is the stress ready animals getting on these trucks getting off the fire the smoke the winds they use things like acupuncture can you tell us a little bit about. Why it's important to suit the animals what are the things you guys have done and I know you guys doing something right after that work. Yeah out on what general barn specializes in is taking in animals and have nowhere else to go because they're too old sick gleam are scared and so we specialize in very old animals that have mobility issues on a good day. And so when you load them up into a trailer you've got minutes to get them on. They have to. They have to brace themselves in the trailer this to get on an off several times it's really wreaks Havoc on their old bodies. And some of these animals have been through hell and back before coming to the general barn and so displacing him away from the jump on brings up all that fear again. And so all those original issues like mobility and fear and pain we gotta start mitigating now that their home trying to return them back to normal. So we're giving them acupuncture massage therapy ultrasound we've got energetic healers coming to the property but doing everything that we can to restore them back to health and illness. Where we were before the fight her. Andy usually they're taking in animals here they have a go find me to help with all these evacuations and movement on. There website which. Earned lower. Yet general burned out or grass in the community's support so that we can be self sustaining getting our own rescue animals out and we can help the community in a greater capacity get them out when their fighters are not threatening our own neighborhood. Thanks so much Ali can appreciate. At remain out right there at the gentle barn on so interesting so many layers to this thank you for showing us that.

