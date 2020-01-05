Transcript for Animals feel effects of COVID-19 closure at Maryland Zoo

Laden everything is three different hair and the zoo was all the precautions that we're taking for kind of in nineteen. For the key because that means things like wearing flats and mosques honor regular basis. We're also working and cheese teams that are independent of one another. And we work longer days and spits schedules. Yeah. So it's strange lighter Morrison a few waves were wearing cloth face masks that are Khomeini to help prevent the spread of these fires as much as we can but also to save as much in keeping teen mom for essential medical purposes as we can and not to think stocks that are out Aaron. We library and we'll hear from are obligate carnivores always drew honorable and that pretty much here. King. The other thing we go through a lot of here for enrichment purposes is loaves of bread. That is one of the things that right now in addition to some of these other enrichment items. We're having a little bit hard time finding them in the grocery store just like you guys are at home. We're also not having an EU veterinary students in their lesser events and come out and work with us. So this means that. Bludgeoning to mentor that that future generation. Sue veterinarians and it's time. It's been pretty you know I need where if I'm any businesses. Even though it does mean that she we're having a little bit of an easier to aid in some ways because we're working longer eyes and get more done. While some of the animals in the pond might imagine that there are no gas. I think it's safe to say that the donkeys miss games. And they're really happy for some extra attention. We're all relieved of voices that day that we can and in fact happen and have the puppet Sharon brown is again. And that's going to be airing in day. King. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.