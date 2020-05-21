Transcript for Anti-Asian American backlash prevalent during pandemic

Did you hit your Roy Greece and he's right. No we are pretty much and Constance highland to win says he was crossing the street when the dispute with the driver ethically. What exactly does this person AT and did so well you Arnold. The virus he college years the corona virus yeah. Six weeks later new wind says it's still hard to top still a struggle to feel things. Iron creek who blew out deepened hire you caller loop. I've been in this they wrote for sixteen years and I've never had any kind of ratios. Learn so how long was shocked last month mighty ugly words free painted on her restaurant this act pink. Now that was just heartbreaking you would think that people it threatened more a lot and more caring more excitement. But is that we get people that are angry. Video of a local college student was posted on social media. So. Ask parliament on two occasions in early Mars middle school student. July and John Maine on harassed near this spring gardens public areas. Something about our excellent you have your mask on something just because we looked Chinese doesn't mean. And. The impact fifty. Chinese lawyers we didn't seem it's like him. Anti Asian violence until president started saying who on its China pious and researchers have found a corresponding uptick in online blown. People around 900%. On Twitter the buyers scapegoating the Asian Americans either. As the ones that brought about fires and that's not true. In just one month. Stock eight PI hate received nearly 15100. Reports of recent incidents across the country dramatically linked to cope in nineteen. Unfortunately there's a long history. Anti Asian races Bob Mercer has created an exhibit called American hero eases that the enemy. In an effort to educate. The conversations that people were having about the Muslim American community where the Mexican American community and Spanish team where the saying. Conversations with the grabbing about the Chinese American community the 1880s. Or Japanese Americans in the 1940s. Publishers diverse collection of anti Asian propaganda they date back to the nineteenth century when I. Immigrants working on the pilgrims were blamed for dropping wages and fewer job. We have to kind of look at this has so many groups being targeted at the same techniques. Can we then overcome that together. Reports have apparently beat each American community is working on. We apart sure. The problem. Virus local eat PPI schools nonprofits and businesses. Have donated tens of thousands of masks and other personal protective equipment to first responders and health care work. Everybody CE why we billing Lena hand now to get out. And the long local filmmaker Mendoza is calling on the creative community to contribute to initiative seeks to create one million masks. Spaces of the cheers started by an alarm lights each American health care hero. And even as Asian American restaurant wars now struggling to survive they are supporting others in many Indonesian restaurant hard he donating hundreds of boxes of food to medical work. I feel good and knowing that I nursed comfort or and I like bring them a lot of and Canon up have to sleep all day long is donating food and writing on activity. And yet. Lehigh Valley needed turned Hollywood have you Daniel de Cannes is using his celebrity to speak out. Couldn't stop the prejudice and senseless violence against his. It seems at least from Oregon and master the freshman and this city has apologized for her remarks president trump has stopped using the term Chinese. Violent very important that we totally protect our Asian. American community in the United States and all around the world. They're amazing people and the spreading of the viruses not they're fault in any way shape before. I do think that this has the potential to unite Asian American community because the reality is it doesn't matter if you're Chinese Japanese Vietnamese Philip you could be that victim. Pusher and others are also optimistic. The teachable moment for Alton. Not just to combat anti Asian racism to work together towards a number of other progress goals we have to stand in solidarity with Asian American. Civic. This virus they hate it movies next month and maybe someone else.

