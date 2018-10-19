Transcript for Anti-hazing law named after Penn State fraternity pledge goes into effect

This law is gonna strengthen penalties for hazing it's gonna require schools to have prevention efforts in place to keep students safe. And thanks to the efficacy of the piazza family in the tremendous tremendous efforts of senator cormorant. This bill passed with unanimous. Unanimous support in both chambers because all of us realize that something has to change. So we would like to think the Pennsylvania senate and house of unanimous passage of the to teach it piazza anti hazing law which we believe. Serve as a national model for anti hazing legislation in the United States a statement has been made. By the unanimous Pennsylvania legislature. The unwavering support area remember of the legislature. And the governor clearly shows the an adequacy. And missed interpretation. Of the laws that were in place and their desire to ensure that other young men and women are not harmed or killed. As a result of hazing. And the other criminal activities that accompany it.

