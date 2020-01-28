Transcript for Anti-Semitic graffiti discovered on Manhattan building

New this morning. Levy discovered on several floors of the building in Manhattan. The hateful messages and markings found as attorney general William Barr heads to Brooklyn to address recent hate crimes in the area. Eyewitness News reporter Derek Waller is live on the lower east side where that building is located on American morning. Ken good morning a resident walked out of her apartment on Monday morning and noticed that it's I Semitic graffiti scrawled. All over the walls and then called police. Seventh precinct police say the graffiti was down on multiple floors your grand and let's freeze it includes depictions of swastika as a star. And some offensive language and as you mentioned discovery comes as attorney general bill bar prepares to make his way to New York City today. These just as carbon says he'll meet with Jewish leaders in Borough Park Brooklyn. To talk about how to combat the rising eight. That's after a string of high profile hate crimes and attacking members of New York to new Jersey's largely orthodox Jewish population. We also just got these pictures of Governor Cuomo overseas. In Poland for a holocaust remembrance day detour to a Nazi concentration camp whiz survivors. On the 75 anniversary of its liberation. By allied forces during world war two and back here on the lower east side in this investigation into their graffiti police say that so far. There's been no arrests and that investigation is continuing reporting like you're on the Laurie side of Durham smaller channel seven Eyewitness News.

