Antibody study suggests 14% of New Yorkers had coronavirus

More
ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim reports on a new study showing more likely infected with COVID-19 than previously thought.
5:43 | 04/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Antibody study suggests 14% of New Yorkers had coronavirus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:43","description":"ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim reports on a new study showing more likely infected with COVID-19 than previously thought.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70321527","title":"Antibody study suggests 14% of New Yorkers had coronavirus","url":"/US/video/antibody-study-suggests-14-yorkers-coronavirus-70321527"}