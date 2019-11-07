Apollo 11 50th Anniversary: The broken switch

More
How a pen helped get the lunar lander off the moon.
1:55 | 07/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Apollo 11 50th Anniversary: The broken switch

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:55","description":"How a pen helped get the lunar lander off the moon.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64226465","title":"Apollo 11 50th Anniversary: The broken switch","url":"/US/video/apollo-11-50th-anniversary-broken-switch-64226465"}