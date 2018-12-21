Apollo 8 mission takes flight

Dec. 21, 1968: Apollo 8 was the first space mission to test the trajectory to the moon and back before actually landing on the moon, which would happen the following year.
Dec. 21, 1968

Transcript for Apollo 8 mission takes flight
We interrupt our regularly scheduled programs to bring you the special report on the launch of the Apollo eight mission. No single space project in this area. Will be more impressive to me how. All more important for the long range exploration of space. And none will be so difficult. Or expensive to accomplish. Apollo eight is the next necessary step in realizing the goal outlined by president Kennedy in 1961. No astronaut will set forth on the surface of the moment this time but for the first time man will go to the Mo Chan. Nine. We have ignition sequence time. C engines are 43210. We have committed we have. God lift up at 7:51. AM distanced. All going well. For Apollo eight astronauts Frank Borman Jim level and built Landers and Apollo Soyuz spacecraft is in orbit now somewhere out over the Atlantic.

