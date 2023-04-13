Appeals court declines to rule in E. Jean Carroll defamation case against Trump

An appeals court has declined to answer whether then-President Trump was acting within the scope of his employment when he allegedly defamed E. Jean Carroll in 2019.

April 13, 2023

