Transcript for Appeals court allows Trump administration to restrict asylum claims

A court victory for president trump an appeals court ruling in his favor to reject asylum to people who pass through a third country on the way to our southern border. An appeals court today limited a prior ruling that prevented limits in four border states. Today's ruling determined that New Mexico and Texas don't fall under the prior will posters diction. That means asylum limits can be applied at two of the busiest border crossings that include the Rio Grande Valley and El Paso. The American Civil Liberties Union says it will continue fighting the restriction.

