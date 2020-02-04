Transcript for April winter storm moving through Heartland

The storm that brought heavy snow to the nor the Rockies moves into the plains and western Great Lakes region today. The Dakotas will see significant snow and there could be thunderstorms from Missouri. And to Wisconsin. Looking at today's high temperatures were expecting upper fifties for Minneapolis to Detroit seventies from New Mexico all the way to Georgia. Low eighties along the Gulf Coast and into my Emmy. And seasonably cool in the Pacific northwest today stay safe.

