Transcript for Arctic blast on the way

Believe again with sub freezing wind chill set to hit more than half of the country it actually could be the coldest veterans day on record in Chicago and Minneapolis and snow falling right now always making a mess of the morning commute. This morning from New Mexico to New Jersey millions are bracing for an early season blast of Arctic air. Culpable dip into the deep south this week with the windshield the feel like temperatures will drop into the twenties as far south as Texas. The National Weather Service expects 148. Daily record lows to be broken or tied this week. High temperatures around Dallas are expected to be 44 degrees tomorrow. -- 44 degrees below average yesterday in Brownsville Texas it was eighty degrees tomorrow's high is only expected to reach 46. Extra garments as to suns. A storm moving ahead of the brutal cold is bringing winter weather advisories from Monty handle all the way to Maine. In North Dakota all winter wonderland after seven inches fell and it Chicago on messy morning commute getting under way right now with snow starting to fall overnight leaving many wondering what happened to fall. The irony and I am at all not. I was here you during those legacies in the cold apocalypse last game. Spend it all in Diane has been married to do this again. This coming through at the mean. But Edison Adelaide lethal aid. And this weather is forcing many towns to change or even canceled their veterans day plans.

