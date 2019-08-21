Transcript for Area 51 military base expected to bring in mass crowds next month

We move line on the lots of heavy news today but we're gonna end on something a little bit light I'm here with we'll read because there's an event in Nevada. Next month dubbed the storm area 51 and lots of people are expected to show up or some other festivals and the county officials are worried we hear so. So much so that they declared I'm an emergency and emergency declarations in place just in case something goes down so will what is happening. Well just as a refresher for the couple people who might not know what area fifty anyone is it's a military beast. In Nevada about eighty miles outside of Las Vegas we're not exactly sure what happens there we only. Worked hold of its existence confirmed existence by the US government like six years ago but evidence suggests it's where they test military. Experimental airplanes and there been conspiracy theories for years that there. Aliens but added that there's research about UFOs and there are maybe UFO's on the site. And it's just got this place in popular culture may be seeing Independence Day yes. All that so. I think that what's really going to be funny is if all these people show up they've had this. Events planned for months that this guy who's playing video games and just made up and he was like are in a minute Steve we have all storming ahead fifteen climbed. And two million people signed up to this that at this event this this thing. He insists it's a joke which is a good thing because the FBI actually came to his door and major. As he said that he wasn't a terrorist making pipe bombs he insists is all junkies a disclaimer up on the FaceBook page they shifted the concept of the idea. To now just be a festival they're calling it alien stock and there's another one. Called UF fallen G expo OK as festivals are created in response they weren't going on before no there isn't like I did that we're not actually going to storm area 51 but since everyone seems to be interested. Let's although there anyway so that I as the reason for this emergency declaration because this is rural Nevada it's a tiny place. Really remote not much resource is there for the local officials to handle possibly tens of thousands of people actually coming to this tiny area. So they're just making sure that they have everything in place. Should anyone show up looking to you. Check out area 51 the US military the US air force specifically. Has said don't even think about it do not show up and try to get on to the military base because it is a military v.s and you will be. Treated as an intruder. My only question. And for you will. Is it you have plants ago because I know that you get you if he's crazy idea. Here with the royal baby you're all over the world are you going in area 51. I don't using UFO. Busiest nor my conspiracy theorist but I would definitely goes a journalist that he sit on does that mean I'm very yeah very. I will definitely go and I will report for the debrief and for anyone else. Who might want to check out what's going on an area 51 and just we appreciate that of course you you're always given us the Illinois and our.

