Transcript for Arizona GOP Sen. Martha McSally says she was raped in Air Force by senior officer

Before we let you go you need to ask you about some breaking news just a few minutes ago on the senate. Armed services committee your colleague. Senator Martha next Sally Republican of Arizona someone you know very well our military veteran. I was just testifying. About a sexual assault in the united states military you are. I chairwoman Republican Schuermann the congressional caucus on women's issues also are they are forced caucus are no Martha makes Sally well she said that. She was actually raped. Back during her time of service via secure your in the military want to get your reaction to it to her very public. And personal. Testimony and injury or how your tracking that issue right now. Well I hope my many Syrians and a little while so I can give her a hot game teller how awful sorry I am because besides it being us can affect you the rest of your life. I am a survivor of domestic violence and so I've had other issues that. I wrote you know this is a huge issue and net only in the military but across all sectors. We need to. Address issues. Women's being sexually abuse and domestic violence and that's one of the issues. I do want to work on in a bipartisan fashion. I'm our woman's pockets and so I I can't wait to see here and get our hot and teller that I I feel for I don't know exactly what she's going through but you know it's unfortunately this happens to sell many women. I throughout America. All right Terry last go Republican congressman from Arizona also on the house homeland security committee thank you so much for joining us and they really appreciate your time. I'm perspective congressmen think you.

