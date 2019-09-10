Arizona official charged in alleged adoption ring

More
Paul Petersen and an associate are facing charges in connection to allegedly helping bring pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to the U.S. to give birth and then have the children adopted.
0:56 | 10/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Arizona official charged in alleged adoption ring
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:56","description":"Paul Petersen and an associate are facing charges in connection to allegedly helping bring pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to the U.S. to give birth and then have the children adopted.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66169145","title":"Arizona official charged in alleged adoption ring","url":"/US/video/arizona-official-charged-alleged-adoption-ring-66169145"}