Arizona wash turns into rushing river after monsoon

More
Flash flood warnings and advisories were issued for parts of Arizona as washes around the state turned were flooded after monsoon storms.
1:00 | 08/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Arizona wash turns into rushing river after monsoon
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"Flash flood warnings and advisories were issued for parts of Arizona as washes around the state turned were flooded after monsoon storms.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79430524","title":"Arizona wash turns into rushing river after monsoon","url":"/US/video/arizona-wash-turns-rushing-river-monsoon-79430524"}