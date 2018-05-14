Army chaplain fights for husband facing deportation to Honduras

More
Sergio Avila Rodriguez was detained by ICE on Thursday.
2:24 | 05/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Army chaplain fights for husband facing deportation to Honduras

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55164192,"title":"Army chaplain fights for husband facing deportation to Honduras","duration":"2:24","description":"Sergio Avila Rodriguez was detained by ICE on Thursday.","url":"/US/video/army-chaplain-fights-husband-facing-deportation-honduras-55164192","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.