Transcript for Army 'Golden Knights' injured

I'm Madeline right at Jackson memorial hospital in Miami and you're watching ABC news live. Three US soldiers are recovering from their injuries after they were hurt in an accident during what's being called. Our routine night training exercise at homestead air reserve base around 4 o'clock this morning. Medical helicopters. Flew them here. And landed on the helipad on the roof at which point doctors wheeled them in for treatment the soldiers are part of an elite parachute team. Forming daredevil stunt meant to inspire people to join the army and connect the American public. With its soldiers now they're based at Fort Bragg that make content homestead during the winter where the weather is warmer and they can perfect. They're maneuvers and their landings a spokesperson for the teen tells me the soldiers of bumped into each other leading up to the accident. Our understanding is that it happened during a low level job. All morning long we have seen teammates coming here to the hospital. To support their injured colleagues the army right now is working to notify the soldiers' families and conduct its investigation.

