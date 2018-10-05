Army soldier grows ear in arm for reconstructive surgery

More
Plastic surgeons at an Army medical center in Texas performed a successful ear reconstruction surgery on a private who lost her ear.
0:26 | 05/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Army soldier grows ear in arm for reconstructive surgery

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55081628,"title":"Army soldier grows ear in arm for reconstructive surgery","duration":"0:26","description":"Plastic surgeons at an Army medical center in Texas performed a successful ear reconstruction surgery on a private who lost her ear.","url":"/US/video/army-soldier-grows-ear-arm-reconstructive-surgery-55081628","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.