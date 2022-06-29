Arrest warrant in Emmett Till case found in court basement after 67 years

Advocates and some relatives of Emmett Till are pushing for the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham after finding an unserved warrant for her from 1955 in connection with his kidnapping and murder.

