Transcript for Arrest warrants signed for Texas Democrats who left state to block election bill

Texas legislature is getting close to moving forward on its controversial voting rights legislation. The Texas house today was just a handful of members short of the number needed to hold a vote. Democrats have managed to block that vote so far after dozens of them left to Washington more than a month ago. But several have now returns adding to the pressure house Republicans have passed a measure authorizing the arrest of those who left. One of those democratic holdouts Democrat Trey Martinez is still in Washington he joins us now along with Republican Travis Carty gentlemen. Thank you both for being here represented party at minute start. With you the Texas house speaker just signed dozens of arrest warrants. For your democratic colleagues to move that you authorized do you want to see them arrested. All seemed go home Olson of the Texas house. So whatever we have to do to achieve that I would really hope my democratic colleagues will. Welcome back home. And that laurel house. Physically brought back to the capitol yes. Now you have set on this program before they are a fan of bipartisanship. So how do you think these two parties are going to be able to work together. After this. Well be oh that's right and good CF trader creek over on screen will boost. I hope that when we do you think you know there's a lot of relation is a lot of people I truly purity love the people SR with books both proponents and Democrats the merchant straight relationships let sucks that's absolutely true. But those minor I think who come back to our normal and oh who are all our short relationships runnerup. Era Lou the damage which has been done. But the end of the day we serve people's tax Sharon districts. It would in any personal animosities are frictions. Will be put aside we will. I think coming into the Texas has always done that is work together poorly didn't beat Texas so let's. The rationale behind this voting measure because you have said on the show that this has nothing to do with the 20/20 presidential election but. Rather that there have been anecdotal problems and smaller local elections there in Texas so are Republicans are proposing any effort to try to quantify or study. Voter fraud in the state. Well sort of been done I mean literal sense that the sector is Faisal but also the BO curry general voter integrity unit there so we do ask that is were added to show that this is good increase in Trenton titans again. It's not. Epidemic is not or rampant. But that's what we're trying to at all so when you see a problem Unitrin of the book and that's what this bill. Dog suited builds on existing election lawless is not so radical departure Portugal this isn't a major wholesale change but look texas' done historically. This ring does it its agents rather it is some of the problems which rarely appeared her arm has tested her. Swings his emotional because of the Covert pandemic and and we trap was popular yet can't handle suspected safe and secure elections. During her that that challenged an RBO entire system loses any aren't institution. We face channels and our elections I think we Jane Cooper well text I told you before the whips very good general elections and the primaries in March I think we are very. Strong. Election in November which I have great confidence it. But that doesn't mean oral problems that we don't do we always do every two years and look dereliction policy were needed to its problems. Address things and make sure we're clear eight that the state of Texas limited tutor before challenged it can run their elections. I never might play both saints are rules and have good elections an independent maintain traditional. So what's your message to your democratic colleagues like represented Martinez who are so again assist law they left the state for a month justified it. But a loading up but I'm Katrina and now so no I'm just don't I don't doubt. Yeah. And no political and nah let's tested negative been cleared medically to be back over capitol. You know Australia slowly issues and you little to. And or appreciate or Scranton medical situation Texas and the strain our resource group. This is an issue that we need to take could be here be presence in our message to my democratic colleagues to be. Come home that we are I think there were things arise or issues we're all all bode deal with. And Texas has better with us you're working together that we or separate images into us right now wouldn't retired senator Burris to and can't move quarterback or do anything I only gets help bring. And everybody's entitled her own beliefs. And opinions and argued for a gas bills or to batter but I don't think. The English order by order touched. Staying away and now I'm not answer the bell not mean years almost or how I think the deal. There's no more good I'll probably only took him out of corporate and it is relationship restraint are virtually barber shops but. There's a mark boxers are committed. Working together and I I think it I really hope we won't. Necessitate. Mine rollers gore with the war. And bring them back I would love to see all of you here tomorrow morning at 10 o'clock train that's our start capsule being the year woods. I represented clarity we are glad to see you recover from co that I know you've got it despite being vaccinated. And no Israeli will continue to follow your efforts there in Texas and the efforts to get people their vaccinated as well thank you. Thank you anchors or anybody judge you've actually this does say the speaker thank you. Thank you represented a party. And now let's bring in Texas Democrat Trey Martinez Fischer who is still in Washington and that represented Martinez Fischer thank you first and up. I wanna pick up where we left off there on the health crisis in your home state is this the time to be away from your constituents. I'll tell you what we we learn lends 120. How to adjust the dynamic server constituents in a very virtual world on I was you've given that call the special session. You have you heard the health readout from the experts back home. You know but yet we have a governor that intends to. Tutu to defy and an end and prohibit with a mass mandate and to make that he legal instead of Texans. We have children that are too young to get vaccinated Vieira governor will now allow all our public schools ought to find a way to let them Wear masks. Protect children protect teachers protect school employees. And so yes I mean killing this special suppression session. We'll also kill those bad ideas. I thought it was senator Ted Cruz. We have to be very very clear about that there is anybody who's pushing voter suppression here in Washington DC. It is US senator Ted Cruz of toxins that being said. Senator Schumer made it very very clear that when this. Bad for the people lot will be the first item taken out. So this fight is not lost this fight has been delayed because a note on obstruction out of an obstructionist senator from Texas but we will we will continue to have that fight. And make it make no mistake I mean the country has been talking about voting rights I think we now know that there is no chance of a bipartisan solution. So I urge the senate when they go home and they recess and and meet with their constituents. What our democracy is worth it we have to set aside rules and traditions of the senate to protect our constitution. And protect our right to vote. And I know you haven't had much success in trying to. Persuade Republicans from Texas on this issue how is it been trying to meet with Republicans in Washington on this. Well I'll tell you there are some of it it will actually have a conversation. You know many of them have really you know sort of when did you see what the final proposals going to look like in. And we know that the new version of S Wong was just released. IMO and the last day or so. But now that we know what's in S one. I think it's important now for Republican senators to be on record. I until this morn main. And so now that that is happen is Republicans who claim to want us back. Us so much to engage in bipartisan talks want to bring us back and leg irons and handcuffs and so to me I think our next step is it. On especially when we feel like they government is trying to pick on their political opponents. Oh we're gonna go to place for all equal and that's going to be in the courtroom. And we've even had some court action. Take place today and already have provided relief. Ought to give any judicial protection. From anybody seeking to detain threaten or arrest a member of the purposes of return on back to Austin. So I fully expect that we're gonna continue to do that and make sure that when we go back home we can negotiate we can talk but nobody's gonna force us. Against our will go to before the. How's my represented K Martinez Fischer we appreciate your time today thank you. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.