Transcript for 3 arrested in alleged funeral donations scam

It would be heartbreaking if true. But these signs asking for donations for a child's funeral are part of a scam them. I'm to find out the little boy in the picture does not just the east is actually the son of one of these guys friends. And they were just out there collecting money just let me pockets. On Monday police arrested twenty year old Richard marte of seem but it Diaw and his 214 year old accomplices. The trio booked on charges of theft under false pretense is this is not any. I am because that's happened before and I think it's very sad. Yeah pain why would you do some things I think after the sadness. A lot of involved in long days to see some day at. They're rather be home for a couple other people's data saving the money for themselves. It's not clear if the trio aren't the same people spotted in this video just a week and a half ago. Hugo Belda has posted to the Victor valley news group FaceBook page he runs he says after asking a few questions about the child depicted in the sign. One of the men got very defensive. The instantly saved what do you are you gonna donate or not you know after a simple question and they basically. I knew right away that that way as a red a red flag and I knew that that was a scam. For residents who want to help it's frustrating attacking you distinguish that people have really need it. And that people that are making it. There are people appear who really need the help in there are people who are gonna rally the community and asked them for their support and the last thing that I want to see is them not get that support because of people like they. Police say if you do wanna give there are few things you can't do but ask questions Yankee don't feel comfortable. Don't do it the Victorville police department is asking anyone who may have been a victim of this scam to contact them.

