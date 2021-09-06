3 arrested in BB gun shooting

More
Brittany and Kelsey Hopper, along with David White, were charged with multiple misdemeanor assaults.
0:46 | 06/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 arrested in BB gun shooting
Food. He's moving. You. You. Its. News. Need. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:46","description":"Brittany and Kelsey Hopper, along with David White, were charged with multiple misdemeanor assaults.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78174542","title":"3 arrested in BB gun shooting","url":"/US/video/arrested-bb-gun-shooting-78174542"}