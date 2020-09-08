3 arrested in murder of off-duty Mississippi trooper

More
Treyon Washington, 24, was arrested in Mississippi and Damion Whittley, 25, Cdarrius Norman, 17, were arrested in New Orleans.
0:41 | 08/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 arrested in murder of off-duty Mississippi trooper

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"Treyon Washington, 24, was arrested in Mississippi and Damion Whittley, 25, Cdarrius Norman, 17, were arrested in New Orleans.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72269950","title":"3 arrested in murder of off-duty Mississippi trooper","url":"/US/video/arrested-murder-off-duty-mississippi-trooper-72269950"}