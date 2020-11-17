Transcript for Arrests in new college admissions scandal

We turn now to new allegations of bribery in the college admissions process. This time a former Harvard coach and a business executive are charged in a scheme involving a lucrative real estate deal. Here's ABC's mega diversity and this Maureen new arrests in connection with emissions TD now one of America's most elite schools. But these keys separate from the so called diversity blues investigation. Involves a former fencing coach at Harvard Peter brand. And a Maryland business executive. Died Dow Dow was accused of pain more than one point five million dollars in bribes to secure Harvard ignition brewers two sons as sensors. We have an excellent program here the came in looking strong this year. According to court documents Zhao donated one million dollars to affecting charity in 2013. The same year his older son was admitted to Harvard. Investigators say that charity then passed a 100000 dollars on to brands foundation. Prosecutors also say Zhao paid for brands car. And then purchased brands house in suburban Boston for more than 400000 dollars above its market value. Asians are true the message that they're sending is clearly backed. Going to a school like this is completely unattainable unless you know somebody. And or you have a lot of money. And we know act college could we know that that's not true. The complaint claims brand failed to disclose the payments City University. And in Torre nineteen he was. This hour. What is discovered it and pretty precedents aren't in it and then being aggressive in prosecuting those individuals that are bombs on. I mean hey Jack I did not know each and creating data are charged with its Beers they denied wrongdoing and say. Jack sons were your. I'm meg and thank you.

