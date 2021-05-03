Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Artists hold underwater exhibition to highlight climate change
It's. What a it's. I. Okay. Yeah. Tell him what some. Call. Okay. Full. I I mean. Yeah. Okay. I. Okay.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"2:10","description":"A pair of artists hold an unusual exhibition -- under the frozen surface of the ocean -- to highlight the perils of climate change.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76280014","title":"Artists hold underwater exhibition to highlight climate change","url":"/US/video/artists-hold-underwater-exhibition-highlight-climate-change-76280014"}