Transcript for Asian American mother says she was spit at while holding baby, called 'Chinese virus'

In this quiet pocket queens where residents come to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and alleged incidents so vile and disgusting. It'll turn your stomach. According to sources a man spit not once but three times in the direction of a 25 year old is an American woman and her baby. Calling them quote. The Chinese buyers. Racist check towards a mother with her young baby check and spitting at someone during a pandemic caused by a virus spread by droplets of saliva. Check it happened in or near casino court are part yesterday morning. Can't sale case is inevitable says that they need. At the Korean community services center not far from where this allegedly happened. They have felt they hate. Too often I am not surprised to be honest because and we even hearing about a lot more these incidents happening in broad daylight. Linda Lee a mother of a young baby herself says the center has been training the elderly how to defend themselves instructing them to travel in groups. And equipping them with personal safety alarms the community's not feeling safe. The committee doesn't you'll see if at all Korean grandmothers for example tend to be very tough you know half have a tough front and exterior but. At the end of the day. These attacks if he were to happen to summer for seniors they're there they're not going to be able to defend themselves it is yet another incident congress member christening and it's. It's hitting really close to home. The alleged incident happening in her district I was thinking maybe I'll take my kids to the part. But now I'm having second thoughts myself. Asian Americans are often reluctant to speak publicly talked to keep their heads down and Clough Ford. This was the mayor today. Report it immediately. Because that's the best way for us to find those who are doing these horrible acts and stop them. Police are investigating this as an aggravated assault the NY TDs Asian hate crimes task force is also investigating this as a possible hate crime.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.