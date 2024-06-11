Attorney for rapper Young Thug to report to jail

Attorney Brian Steel was previously taken into custody and charged with contempt of court after a viral verbal altercation between him and Judge Ural Glanville.

June 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live