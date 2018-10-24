Transcript for Aunt of missing 13-year-old says 'We'll never stop looking'

You'd like to thank the community for their continued love and support of our family during this extremely difficult time. It was amazing to see it all for you look at the vigil the other night for our suite Jamie. Jeannie not a moment goes by when we aren't thinking of view and praying for you. Your family and friends miss you so much your sparkly ninth your bright smile you're soft little giggles. Your dog Maliki is waiting for you she's sleeping in one and here's lectures and mall only eat chicken. Grant but needs new artwork and its bridge aunt Susie. Wants to go jogging in the park with you and I want that girl shopping day we plan. I even brought your favorite ice coffee with me today. Whoever may know where Jamie yes please contact the county sheriff's department. Cheney we need you here with us to fill that hole we have in our hearts. We all love you to the moon and back and we will never stop looking for EU.

