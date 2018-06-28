Transcript for Authorities make arrest in connection with mysterious booms

We're here announced an arrest. Of Davis arm in junior robbery important that you get to junior park right. I'm sure many of you are aware that today. Restore multiple search warrants we executed multiple search warrants. One at a residence at 24/7. People bathroom haul it is located right here. The and then the other one it's wanting to forty Spanish town roof. Which is a business known as consolidated chemical and solvents. Matters located your news report. As a result of material that we ceased. And other evidence that we've collected. What particularly as a result of the kuril that receives both from the home. And from the business. We've charged David Sherman junior with the following charges that you can see here on the word. And they are weapons of mass destruction which the most serious offense that's a felony of second degree. Which carries a maximum that's not saying what this mammal Gary its invention of course. Still subject to proof at trial but you get up to 1040 years in jail for that. Charged with recklessly endangering all the people. Which is a misdemeanor. Possession no offensive weapons. Possession of instruments of crime. Possession of controlled substance specifically methamphetamine. Which still needs a recent pilot sent to allow for confirmation but we have a visual confirmation at this point and possession of drug paraphernalia.

